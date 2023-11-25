Comedian Jim Breuer Roasts Woke Liberal with Severe Trump Derangement Syndrome (VIDEO)

In his latest comedy special, “Country Boy Will Survive,” available on streaming platforms like Rumble, Jim Breuer brings his signature blend of observational humor and storytelling to the stage.

In one of his standout routines, the SNL alumnus navigates the complex landscape of modern American politics with a focus on woke liberal people suffering from severe “Trump Derangement Syndrome” (TDS).

The woke liberal becomes the centerpiece of Breuer’s act, as he mocks the absurdities and extremes of political dogmatism in today’s society.

Breuer delves into the mindset of those who became obsessed with former President Donald Trump, to the point where it affected their daily lives and interactions. The audience is treated to a laugh-out-loud journey as Breuer impersonates the over-the-top gestures and conversations with someone who can’t escape the shadow of the Trump era.

Former National Security Advisor of the United States Mike Flynn wrote on X, “Jim Breuer nails it and this needs to trend… he is so damn funny.”

