CLUELESS: Teacher Union Head Randi Weingarten Wonders Why More Americans Are Turning to Homeschooling

America has seen a large increase in homeschooling over the last few years and there are multiple reasons for that.

School closures during the pandemic were an obvious one, but also woke policies in public schools, diversity, equity and inclusion policies, the LGBT agenda, woke teachers pushing nonsense, and on and on.

Randi Weingarten, the head of the largest teacher union in the country, doesn’t seem to understand any of this.

She recently tweeted this:

What's behind the increase in homeschooling https://t.co/tDLXXBKGQl — Randi Weingarten ‍ (@rweingarten) November 12, 2023

Here’s an obvious answer:

FOX News reported:

Randi Weingarten gets educated about exactly who is to blame for the rise in homeschooling American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten got more than she asked for after she posted an article about the rise in homeschooling in America on social media Sunday. “What’s behind the increase in homeschooling,” Weingarten posted on X along with an article with the same title from Axios, which included experts attributing the rise to kids needing specialized services and the pandemic… A right-leaning organization responded in kind, mocking Weingarten as an advocate for homeschooling. “Homeschooling is now the fastest-growing form of education in the U.S. Randi still doesn’t realize she is one of the greatest homeschool advocates in American history,” Young Americans for Liberty posted.

Here are more responses to her tweet:

Are any other supervillains this totally unself-aware?

Delicious https://t.co/YJppu02q5M — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) November 13, 2023

Got a few ideas around who may be helping to drive this movement. https://t.co/lbxixiP5Wc — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 13, 2023

Most regular schools not being very good and parents realizing it when they got to watch their kid's classes over zoom – that's the answer. https://t.co/XxgoYgwCwW — Kaz Nejatian (@CanadaKaz) November 13, 2023

What’s behind you hitting yourself, asked the schoolyard bully https://t.co/qVNQOGljdb — Spookster A. Klavan, dead language resurrector (@SpencerKlavan) November 13, 2023

Every other day, the Libs of TikTok account tweets a teacher somewhere saying something completely insane. Weingarten might want to take a look.