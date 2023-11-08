CLOSER LOOK: Democrats Rally Around Vicious Jew-Hater Rashida Tlaib after House Votes to Censure Her for Promoting the Annihilation of Jews in Israel

by

Rashida Tlaib became the 26th member of the US Congress to be censured since the nation’s founding in a vote of 234-188. 24 Democrats voted to censure Tlaib.

This was after she tweeted out for the Jews in Israel to be pushed into the sea by Palestinians.

After the vote several members of the Jew-hating branch of the Democrat Party rallied around Tlaib on the House floor.

Several socialist squad members and others formed a circle with Rashida Tlaib and raised their hands in a sign of unity and defiance.

The watered down resolution spares Rashida Tlaib from an official censure on the House floor where she would be rebuked by the Speaker. Congress spared her from that embarassment.

Here is the show of defiance by the Marxist left following the vote.

Here is a closer look of Democrats rallying around Tlaib for promoting the annihilation of Jews.
Via Midnight Rider.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.