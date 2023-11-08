CLOSER LOOK: Democrats Rally Around Vicious Jew-Hater Rashida Tlaib after House Votes to Censure Her for Promoting the Annihilation of Jews in Israel

Rashida Tlaib became the 26th member of the US Congress to be censured since the nation’s founding in a vote of 234-188. 24 Democrats voted to censure Tlaib.

This was after she tweeted out for the Jews in Israel to be pushed into the sea by Palestinians.

Nothing to see here folks, just a U.S. congressional representative calling for Jewish genocide and mass murder. https://t.co/1k3BncKRmv — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) November 4, 2023

After the vote several members of the Jew-hating branch of the Democrat Party rallied around Tlaib on the House floor.

Several socialist squad members and others formed a circle with Rashida Tlaib and raised their hands in a sign of unity and defiance.

The watered down resolution spares Rashida Tlaib from an official censure on the House floor where she would be rebuked by the Speaker. Congress spared her from that embarassment.

House now voting to censure Tlaib. Under the resolution, she will not have to appear in the well of the House and be rebuked by the Speaker, as is often the case with most censures — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 8, 2023

Here is the show of defiance by the Marxist left following the vote.

Here is a closer look of Democrats rallying around Tlaib for promoting the annihilation of Jews.

Via Midnight Rider.