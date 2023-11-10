Civil Rights Complaint Filed Against UPenn as Anti-Semitic Slogans Appear on Buildings-University Branded ‘Magnet for Anti-Semites’

The University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) is under fire yet again over anti-Semitism on campus.

On Wednesday night, anti-Jewish slogans were projected onto several buildings at the University.

One slogan read, ‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,’ calling for the end of the State of Israel.

Additional slogans included ‘Zionism is racism’ and ‘Penn funds Palestinian genocide.’

Now, a civil rights complaint has been filed against the University.

The New York Post reports:

The complaint alleges that “Penn has allowed its campus to become a hostile environment for its Jewish students as well as a magnet for anti-Semites.” According to Kenneth L. Marcus, founder and chairman of the Brandeis Center and former US assistant secretary of education, colleges and universities have “failed to keep Jewish students safe and are in clear violation of well-established federal civil rights law.” “There’s been a lot of talk about rooting out antisemitism on campuses, and it’s time to hold these colleges accountable,” he added. The complaints “seek immediate and specific action to address increasing discrimination against and harassment of Jews in violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964,” a statement from the human rights nonprofit read.

On Monday, the University contacted the FBI after several UPenn staffers received disturbing antisemitic and threatening emails.

UPenn President M. Elizabeth Magill wrote the following to the University community addressing the threats:

Today I learned that a small number of Penn staff members received vile, disturbing antisemitic emails that threatened violence against members of our Jewish community, specifically naming Penn Hillel and Lauder College House. These messages also included hateful language, targeting the personal identities of the recipients. Penn’s Division of Public Safety was immediately notified and responded. Penn Police also notified the FBI of this potential hate crime, and a joint investigation is underway.

Magill has been forced to acknowledge an epidemic of anti-semitism at the university including swastikas and hateful graffiti appearing on campus as well as and chants at rallies that glorify Hamas’ atrocities.

Earlier this week, Bronx Rep. Ritchie Torres shared a video purported to show a UPenn student praising Hamas.

The student described the ‘joyful and powerful images which came from the glorious October 7’, and expressed ‘feeling so empowered and so happy’ about Hamas’ murderous rampage.

A student from UPenn is seen speaking fondly about the “joyful” images of butchered Israelis from the “glorious October 7th.” She felt “happy” upon hearing the news of dead Jews in Israel. In what appears to be a call for violence, she tells the crowd to “hold that feeling in… pic.twitter.com/pdygANFmtY — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) November 6, 2023

UPenn is one of several universities facing backlash from donors for allowing unfettered anti-semitism to flourish on campus.

The Gateway Pundit reported that David Magerman, who helped build the hedge fund Renaissance Technology (RenTech) at UPenn, has cut ties with the university for failing to address the situation on campus.