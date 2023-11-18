Christian Pastor Shot in the Head While Preaching the Gospel on Arizona Street Corner



Pastor Hans Schmidt and his family

The war on Christianity continues unabated.

A Christian pastor, husband and father was shot in the head Wednesday evening while preaching the Gospel on a street corner in Glendale, Arizona.

According to reports, Hans Schmidt, a 26-year-old veteran, was standing on the northwest corner of 51st and Peoria Avenues with a megaphone preaching when a person pulled out a gun and shot him in the head.

Schmidt is currently hospitalized and clinging to life.

“This is a horrible, horrible offense,” said Officer Gina Winn, the public information officer for Glendale police, according to CBS 5. “We have a 26-year-old who was a military medic. He is recently married, he has two small children and he’s currently in a critical state.”

According to an eye witness, people driving by were screaming and cursing at the preacher before he was shot.

No suspects have been identified or arrested.

Police urged anyone with information on the shooting to call 623-930-3000, or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

Victory Chapel is raising money to help Hans Schmidt. Click here to donate.

