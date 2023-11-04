Chief Medical Examiner Reveals Lewiston Mass Shooter’s “Post-Mortem Interval May Be Compromised”

Maine’s Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mark Flomenbaum has revealed Lewiston mass shooter Robert Card’s cause of death was “determined to be gunshot wound of head and manner of death is suicide.”

In a brief statement on Friday afternoon Dr. Flomenbaum stated “Mr. Card had ‘empty heart sign’ from the trauma of the gunshot wound and the interpretation of post-mortem interval may be compromised.”

Post-mortem interval is the time that passes since an individual’s death.

Flomenbaum shared it was difficult to pinpoint the exact moment Card died due to the severity of his wound and his massive blood loss.

The Medical Examiner’s Office did disclose that there’s far more studies being conducted and added “Final reports will not be available for several months due to toxicology and other studies being conducted.”

Per The Boston Globe:

In a brief statement Friday, Maine Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mark Flomenbaum said the severity of Card's head injury from the gunshot wound and the resulting blood loss made it difficult to determine when he died, as pathologists routinely do in homicide cases. The phrase "empty heart sign" is used by pathologists to indicate a massive loss of blood. Under Maine law, the official time of death is when a person's body is found, the medical examiner's office said.

Boston 25 News reached out to the Medical Examiner’s Office and received a response from a spokesperson who offered an estimate on how long Card was dead before authorities arrived.

The spokesperson shared “The postmortem ostmortem interval based on rigor mortis and other physical signs indicate Mr. Card was deceased likely 8-12 hours before being located.”