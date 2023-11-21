Chicago Company Pushes “Micro Homes” for Migrants and the “Unhoused”

Chicago’s mayor, Brandon Johnson, and other local officials have come under immense scrutiny over the city’s disastrous “sanctuary city” status in the wake of Joe Biden’s reversal of successful Trump policies on the border, such as “remain in Mexico.”

The Biden regime’s failure has resulted in over 5.8 million illegal crossings thus far, including hundreds of suspected terrorists. And those are only the ones we know about.

The virtue-signaling of these “sanctuary cities” over the years, such as Chicago and New York, have now begun to draw massive blowback from constituents who are outraged over services being rolled out for illegal migrants, the displacement of homeless American citizens and veterans to make way for the migrants, and the budget cuts being proposed in order to sustain the cities through the crisis. This “sanctuary city” policy has been heralded by the Mockingbird Media for years now when there was little relevance to the major Democrat strongholds other than to gaslight the public in an election year.

That sentiment has begun to change drastically.

Even rapper Cardi B has expressed her disgust:

Cardi B speaks about the $120 million budget cuts in New York City pic.twitter.com/ezPjWLpqSq — ʟᴏᴜʙᴏᴜᴛɪɴ✰ (@louboucardi) November 19, 2023

New York City has said the migrant crisis will cost the city $12 billion over the next two years, and Chicago expects to spend $302 million before the year-end. It is so bad in the Windy City that some migrants are actually fleeing back to Communist Venezuela!

Now, a Chicago company is offering a “solution”: micro homes. The 80sq ft homes could house up to six people with no kitchen appliances, no running water, a fresh air system, and a composting toilet.

According to Axios Chicago:

Their new MicroHomes are 80 square feet and can house up to six people, Inherent CEO Tim Swanson tells Axios. They include a lofted bed, over 5 feet in headspace and a composting toilet. The home also has a heating system and a system for fresh air.

There’s no running water or kitchen appliances. One unit costs $20,000. For the prototype, they’ve relied on philanthropic funding, but the hope is they could sell them to the city. Swanson believes the micro homes could eventually be used in the over 30,000 vacant lots spread across the city. If the city wanted these houses, Swanson said it would take less than a month for production to ramp up and they could produce several units per month.

Alderman Walter Burnett (27th Ward) told WGNTV:

“If there’s a will, there’s a way. If we want to make this happen, we can make it happen. We’re making it happen with tents.”

According to the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless, cited by the Chicago Tribune, there were approximately 68,440 homeless in Chicago in 2021 prior to the migrant crisis making its way to the streets of Chicago. Of those, 7,985 were staying on the street or in shelters. Those numbers alone would require over $26,000,000 to house the homeless if each unit was filled to the 6-person capacity. The current number of homeless people is likely much higher today considering the migration to the Windy City.

While the pressing question is “Why now?” Why now is it being proposed to fund these micro homes for illegal immigrants while US citizens, especially veterans, have suffered immensely from homelessness in Chicago and other major metropolitan areas? And, if it is considered and adopted, would the money be as opaque as the contracts for migrant healthcare that saw two individuals make $14,000 and $20,000 in just one week?