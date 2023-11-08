CENSORSHIP: Wal-Mart and Amazon REFUSE to Sell Dinesh D’Souza’s “Police State” DVDS Just ONE WEEK After U.S. Government Agency Blocked Bank Transaction by Producers – Here’s How You Can Help!

Dinesh D’Souza’s new film “Police State” captured the hearts and minds of the American people following its release in theatres two weeks ago. Now he needs your help fighting back as globalist forces are trying to censor the explosive truths he revealed about the Biden regime.

D’Souza partnered with conservative radio host Dan Bongino to produce this chilling documentary exposing the Biden regime’s unprecedented political persecution of ordinary Americans. Conservative actor Nick Searcy, who is best known for playing Sheriff Art Mullen in “Justified,” plays a villainous role in the movie as the face of federal law enforcement enforcing the two-tiered justice system in America.

American patriot Joseph Bolanos from New York is one such victim of the Regime and this so-called justice system. He revealed to the Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft that he suffered a stroke after the corrupt FBI came to his home and held him for hours. He was lucky to have survived to tell his story.

This harrowing incident occurred all because he attended the J6 rally to protest the 2020 election results.

As Gateway Pundit’s Cara Castronuova reported, multiple theaters sold out and audiences gave the “Police State” a standing ovation. Now the film is available on DVD to own but big business has other ideas in mind.

D’Souza revealed Tuesday that multinational corporations such as Amazon and Wal-Mart are refusing to distribute copies of Police State seemingly in an attempt to ensure the truth remains hidden.

Here is the outrageous news from D’Souza. But the good news is that there is a way you can teach them all a lesson.

Walmart and Amazon REFUSE to sell #PoliceState DVDs. Why? No reason. They shut us down because they can! Let’s teach them a lesson and buy from Salem and Shopify. Get DVDs for yourself and also for Christmas presents. Go to https://t.co/L3EAH8QJTZ and place your orders today! pic.twitter.com/34wc2DUUiQ — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) November 7, 2023

Rewarding companies who pride themselves on free expression certainly does send a strong message. As we have seen with Bud Light and Target, this can prove quite effective as well.

This travesty also comes just ONE WEEK after US government had blocked a transaction by the movie producers to Salem Media Group as Jim Hoft previously reported. The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network of the U.S Department of the Treasury had intercepted a $106,000 payment to Salem Media to purchase ads for the movie.

The funds were eventually returned to D’Souza after a public outcry. D’Souza told TGP’s Jim Hoft he was surprised that the government agency that enforces sanctions against terrorists and narcotics traffickers would go after his latest movie!