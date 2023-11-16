Capitol Police Report Six Officers Injured in Insurrection: Suffer Minor Cuts, Pepper Spray, and Physical Assault

by

Tensions flared outside the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters as a large group of pro-Palestinian/Hamas protesters clashed with the Capitol Police on Wednesday, leading to six officers sustaining injuries and the evacuation of lawmakers from the vicinity.

The police force actively worked to control the situation, resulting in several arrests and the evacuation of all members from the affected area.

“Right now our officers are working to keep back approximately 150 people who are illegally and violently protesting in the area of Canal Street and Ivy Street, SE. Officers are making arrests. All Members have been evacuated from the area. Please stay away from the area,” Capitol Police wrote on X Wednesday night.

A DNC spokesperson revealed that they were closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with both the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) and Metro Police, who were leading the security response.

As the altercation intensified, nearby House office buildings were placed on restricted access. A number of lawmakers were reportedly inside the DNC office at the time of the incident. For security reasons, all members, including an unnamed high-ranking Democrat, were promptly relocated to safer grounds, according to NBC News.

“All House Office Buildings Locked Down. No exit or entry due to pro-Palestinian demonstration on Capitol Hill From USCP: All House buildings: Significant demonstration activity, no entry or exit is permitted at this time. You may move throughout the buildings,” Fox News reporter Chad Pergram wrote.

Representative Anna Paulina Luna responded to the incident on social media, expressing her dismay over the disruption caused by the protest, which also triggered a lockdown of Capitol offices, impacting her and her child.

“I’m with my baby at my office and the Capitol offices just went into lockdown because of these clowns. Imagine being that unhinged. Nut jobs,” Rep. Luna said.

Similarly, Democratic California Representative Brad Sherman, who is Jewish, reported his evacuation from the DNC, citing the protesters’ violent actions, including pepper spraying police officers and attempting to breach the building.

The Capitol Police confirmed that six of their officers received treatment for various injuries, ranging from minor cuts to being pepper sprayed and physically assaulted. Additionally, one individual was arrested for assaulting an officer.

Amidst the unrest, pressing questions about the ramifications for this act of violent protest and the justice system’s response have been raised. There is an evident concern regarding whether the protestors involved will face similar consequences to those encountered by the January 6 defendants.

Officials have not yet provided specific details on how the justice system will proceed with those involved in the protest at the DNC headquarters.

Photo of author
Jim Hᴏft
Jim Hᴏft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hᴏft here, and read more of Jim Hᴏft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.