California Democrat State Assembly Member Arrested for DUI After Hitting Parked Cars

California Democrat Wendy Carillo is a member of the state assembly and a candidate for city council in Los Angeles.

This weekend, she was arrested for DUI after hitting parked cars with her vehicle.

That could possibly put a damper on her run for city council.

Politico reports:

LA legislator and City Council candidate arrested on DUI charge early Friday Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence early Friday morning in a development that could scramble an already contentious Los Angeles City Council race. Online booking records for the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department show Carrillo, 43, was arrested by Los Angeles police around 1:30 a.m. and booked into jail shortly after 4 a.m. Carrillo, in a statement, confirmed she crashed into parked vehicles before her arrest. She said no one was harmed and that she has been cooperating with law enforcement. “As a public servant, I am aware that I must adhere to a higher standard that demands personal accountability for my conduct and I accept responsibility for my actions,” Carrillo said. “I sincerely apologize to my family, constituents, colleagues and staff for any actions of mine that have fallen short of that expectation. I intend to seek the necessary help and support. As I do so, I remain dedicated to my family, my constituents and the community that I grew-up in and am proud to represent.”

Here’s a video report:

According to Ric Grenell, she is a typical Trump-hating Dem.

Wendy Carrillo has constantly pushed hateful attacks on Trump, Republicans, and law enforcement agencies. She regularly characterizes Republicans as irresponsible. She was just arrested for DUI. https://t.co/F8PjcnKIF2 https://t.co/aS6GG9QphB — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) November 3, 2023

There is a troubling pattern of California Democrat elected officials driving drunk & endangering the public on the road in addition to in their legislation. Latest: 'Double the legal limit': Assemblymember, L.A. council candidate arrested on suspected DUI https://t.co/5kWyrT9Abl — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) November 3, 2023

Since Carillo is a Democrat, at least she will have the aid of media to cover for her.