BREAKING: Supreme Court Ethics Investigation Turns Political as Democrats Push Subpoenas for Conservative Figures Harlan Crow and Leonard Leo

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted on Thursday, November 30, to approve subpoenas for conservative activist Leonard Leo and Republican donor Harlan Crow in its ethics probe of the Supreme Court.

The subpoenas were approved following a controversial meeting where Republicans accused their Democratic counterparts of attempting to undermine the Supreme Court by targeting private citizens.

Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) blocked Senate Judiciary Republicans from being able to speak against radical far left judicial nominees.

Republican committee members walked out of the room during the vote, leaving only Senator Lindsey Graham, the panel’s leading Republican. All 11 Democrats voted to authorize the subpoenas.

Republican members left the committee room during the vote when it became clear that Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., would not allow the vote on any Republican amendments.

Legislators are requesting documents from Crow and Leo regarding gifts, trips, and accommodations provided to any member of the high court. Involvement in luxury trips provided to Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito was revealed in reports earlier this year.

Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., accused Democrats of attacking the integrity of the court, which now has a conservative majority of 6-3 following decisions on abortion.

Graham said the investigation involving Leo and Crow has “political motivation.”