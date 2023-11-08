BREAKING: Ohio Voters Approve Issue 1, Which Legalizes Killing Babies in Abortion Up Until Birth

On Tuesday, Ohio Democrats have given a thumbs-up to Issue 1, which enshrines the right to an abortion within the state constitution.

Following the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade in June, Ohio’s abortion restriction, which prohibits the procedure after six weeks without exceptions for cases of rape or incest, was enacted.

Ohio’s woke medical professionals and advocates for abortion initiated efforts to place Issue 1 on the voting ballot.

Ohio Issue 1, also known as the Right to Make Reproductive Decisions Including Abortion Initiative, is a ballot measure that would add a constitutional right to abortion and other reproductive health care in Ohio.

As The Gateway Pundit reported in August, Ohio Democrats are upset at new language added to a proposed amendment, which apparently reminds them that their ghoulish support of abortion kills a child.

The updated language has changed the term “fetus” to “unborn child.”

According to the Ohio Capital Journal, members of the Ohio Ballot Board voted 3 to 2 to alter the previous version of the amendment from “abortion may be prohibited after fetal viability” to new language that reads the state must “always allow an unborn child to be aborted at any stage of pregnancy, regardless of viability” when necessary to preserve the health of the mother.

According to Forbes, “Abortion rights supporters have far outraised opponents on fundraising Issue 1, according to financial disclosures, with proponents of the measure bringing in $29 million between September 8 and late October versus less than $10 million raised by those against the measure.”

A majority “Yes” vote is necessary for the amendment to pass. If approved, it would change the Ohio Constitution to include protections for abortion access.

The proposed amendment would:

Establish in the Constitution of the State of Ohio an individual right to one’s own reproductive medical treatment, including but not limited to abortion;

Create legal protections for any person or entity that assists a person with receiving reproductive medical treatment, including but not limited to abortion;

Prohibit the State from directly or indirectly burdening, penalizing, or prohibiting abortion before an unborn child is determined to be viable, unless the State demonstrates that it is using the least restrictive means;

Grant a pregnant woman’s treating physician the authority to determine, on a case-by-case basis, whether an unborn child is viable;

Only allow the State to prohibit an abortion after an unborn child is determined by a pregnant woman’s treating physician to be viable and only if the physician does not consider the abortion necessary to protect the pregnant woman’s life or health; and

Always allow an unborn child to be aborted at any stage of pregnancy, regardless of viability if, in the treating physician’s determination, the abortion is necessary to protect the pregnant woman’s life or health.

Now that Ohio passed Issue 1, the amendment will become effective 30 days after the election.

Joe Biden celebrated the news of passing the amendment, which legalizes abortion up until birth.