BREAKING: Nashville TRANS SHOOTER Manifesto LEAKED. Big Tech CENSORS it. | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in under 10 minutes.

STORY 1: BREAKING: Nashville Covenant School Trans Shooter’s Manifesto Has Been Leaked

STORY 2: Facebook Already Censoring Nashville Shooter’s Alleged Manifesto for Violating ‘Community Standards’

STORY 3: INSURRECTION: Large Mob of Pro-Hamas Radicals Attacks White House Gates (VIDEO)

STORY 4: ‘My Jaw Literally Dropped’ — Young Black Voter STUNS Liberal CNN Hosts After He Reveals His Thoughts on Joe Biden and the 2024 Presidential Election (VIDEO)

STORY 5: Alabama Mayor and Pastor Commits Suicide in Front of Police After Website Publishes Photos of Him in Drag

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.