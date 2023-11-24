BREAKING: Hamas Breaks Ceasefire with Israel 15 Minutes After It Started

That didn’t take long.

The Hamas barbarians broke their ceasefire agreement with Israel 15 minutes after it started today.

Sirens went off in southern Israel just minutes after the ceasefire.

CEASEFIRE: Hamas violated the ceasefire with 15 minutes. Great work. pic.twitter.com/SSqi7ONDjD — @amuse (@amuse) November 24, 2023

** According to reports the hostage release was scheduled for 4 PM Israel time which is 9 AM ET.

That has also passed without the arrival of Jewish children taken hostage on October 7 by the Hamas barbarians.