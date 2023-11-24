BREAKING: Hamas Breaks Ceasefire with Israel 15 Minutes After It Started

by
Hamas fires rockets into Israel 15 minutes after ceasefire.

That didn’t take long.

The Hamas barbarians broke their ceasefire agreement with Israel 15 minutes after it started today.

Sirens went off in southern Israel just minutes after the ceasefire.

** According to reports the hostage release was scheduled for 4 PM Israel time which is 9 AM ET.

That has also passed without the arrival of Jewish children taken hostage on October 7 by the Hamas barbarians.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

