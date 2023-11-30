Breaking: Car Crashes Into US Capitol Barricade Near Longworth Building

by

United States Capitol Police are investigating a crash after a white Acura plowed into a U.S. Capitol barricade on Thursday morning.

According to Fox 5, a white Acura with Florida tags drove into a barricade located between the Rayburn and Longworth House buildings.

There are no reported injuries from the crash, and the driver has yet to be identified.

The crash appears to be just an accident and not related to any terrorist or nefarious activity.

LOOK:

Per Fox 5 DC:

An investigation is underway after a vehicle crashed into a U.S. Capitol barricade between the Rayburn and Longworth House office buildings in Washington, D.C. Thursday morning.

The crash was reported around 8 a.m. near D Street and S. Capitol Street.

FOX 5’s Bob Barnard says the vehicle is a white Acura with Florida plates. The car drove head-first into the barricade. The impact caused the airbags to deploy.

The United States Capitol Police are on the scene. Barnard says no serious injuries were reported.

Earlier this year, a young migrant from Missouri drove a U-Haul truck and attempted to ram his way through a White House barrier.

READ:

Major Charges Dropped Against Sai Kandula – The East Asian Migrant Terrorist with Nazi Flag Who Tried to Ram White House and Take Over the Country

Photo of author
Anthony Scott

You can email Anthony Scott here, and read more of Anthony Scott's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.