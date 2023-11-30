Breaking: Car Crashes Into US Capitol Barricade Near Longworth Building

United States Capitol Police are investigating a crash after a white Acura plowed into a U.S. Capitol barricade on Thursday morning.

According to Fox 5, a white Acura with Florida tags drove into a barricade located between the Rayburn and Longworth House buildings.

There are no reported injuries from the crash, and the driver has yet to be identified.

The crash appears to be just an accident and not related to any terrorist or nefarious activity.

LOOK:

Car crashes into a barricade on So. Capitol St near the Rayburn and Longworth House office buildings. It’s an Acura with Florida plates. We’re told nobody was hurt and that it does not appear this was a deliberate attack of some kind. @fox5dc @FoxNews @CapitolPolice #GoodDayDC pic.twitter.com/T2Bjfu0pn5 — Bob Barnard (@barnardfox5dc) November 30, 2023

Per Fox 5 DC:

An investigation is underway after a vehicle crashed into a U.S. Capitol barricade between the Rayburn and Longworth House office buildings in Washington, D.C. Thursday morning. The crash was reported around 8 a.m. near D Street and S. Capitol Street. FOX 5’s Bob Barnard says the vehicle is a white Acura with Florida plates. The car drove head-first into the barricade. The impact caused the airbags to deploy. The United States Capitol Police are on the scene. Barnard says no serious injuries were reported.

Earlier this year, a young migrant from Missouri drove a U-Haul truck and attempted to ram his way through a White House barrier.

READ: