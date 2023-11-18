Brazil Welcomes Leftist Taylor Swift with Projection on the Christ the Redeemer Statue

The iconic Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro was used to feature a special projection celebrating leftist pop star Taylor Swift’s arrival for her “Eras Tour.” This decision, announced by Mayor Eduardo Paes, is being criticized by various groups who see it as a blasphemous act of idolatry.

“We will have Taylor Swift duly honored, her arrival in Rio. Welcome, Taylor Swift. And may you be happy, with the Swifties”, said the mayor of Rio.

The projection, inspired by Swift’s “You Belong With Me” music video, depicts a t-shirt with the words “Welcome to Brasil.” The concept was initially proposed by Brazilian publicist Leonardo Ulths De Carvalho and was brought to fruition through a campaign by Swift’s fan base, known as Swifties.

WATCH:

While Swifties successfully lobbied for the projection in exchange for charitable donations to the Pope’s World Day of the Poor campaign, critics argue that the sanctity of the Christ the Redeemer statue is being compromised.

Critics argue that the projection not only trivializes a sacred symbol but also sets a dangerous precedent for the use of religious sites for secular promotions.

One critic said, “Nobody on the planet should be projected on the statue. None of us are worthy.” Others have accused the event of “mocking God” and promoting “idol worship over Christ worship.”