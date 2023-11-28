Boston Man Arrested for Vandalizing Paul Revere’s Tombstone and Holocaust Memorial

A Boston man was arrested on Sunday night for vandalizing Revolutionary War hero Paul Revere’s tombstone along with 19 other graves.

Lawrence Hawkins, 46, was charged with multiple counts of destruction of property, defacing a grave site, and destruction of a place of worship.

Besides damaging Paul Revere’s burial site, Hawkins is also accused of damaging two Steak House windows, the New England Holocaust Memorial, a police cruiser, and several Federal buildings.

WATCH:

Prosecutors say this is Lawrence Hawkins caught on camera hurling a brick through a window outside Wolfgang’s Steakhouse in Boston Saturday night… prosecutors were calling him the “one man crime spree”..he’s being held on bail..also ordered to undergo psych evaluation #7News pic.twitter.com/tOjFDHx4P5 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) November 27, 2023

Per NBC Boston:

A Boston man was arrested Sunday after a string of vandalism was reported across the city overnight that included damaging the Holocaust Memorial and the graves of Paul Revere and 19 others. Boston police say 46-year-old Lawrence Hawkins has been charged with multiple counts of destruction of property, destruction of a place of worship and defacing a burial site. He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on Monday; attorney information wasn’t immediately available. According to police, officers first responded to the area of 125 Charles Street South around 11:31 p.m. Saturday for a report of breaking and entering. Upon arrival, officers saw the front door of the business had been smashed and there was a brick inside the building. After checking surveillance video, police broadcast a description of the suspect, who was later identified as Hawkins.

Lawrence Hawkins accused of a one man vandalism spree in Boston Saturday night is held on cash bail then ordered to undergo a psych evaluation…damaged is in the thousands of dollars #7News pic.twitter.com/duaMNt5u3e — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) November 27, 2023

During his hearing on Monday, a Boston Municipal Court judge ordered Hawkins to be held for a mental health evaluation.

He is also being held on a $7,500 bail for his three charges.

NBC Boston was in the courtroom on Monday; watch below: