BOO-HOO: Hunter Biden Pens Op-Ed Claiming His Drug Addiction Has Been ‘Weaponized’ for Political Purposes

Hunter Biden has written an opinion piece claiming that his drug addiction is being used as a political weapon. He tries to paint himself as an advocate for others who might be suffering from addiction and implies that an attack on him is an attack on everyone with this problem.

He goes out of his way to say that he is not a victim, even though that’s clearly one of the messages behind the piece.

If he was an average guy from middle America, he would be in jail right now and everyone knows it.

From USA Today:

Hunter Biden: I fought to get sober. Political weaponization of my addiction hurts more than me. Over four years ago, I chose life over the slow strangle-death grip of addiction, which in my case consisted each day of a bottle of vodka and as many hits on a crack pipe as possible. I am prouder of that choice and of my recovery than anything I’ve ever done. My experience is not a unique one. At least 20 million Americans today suffer from substance abuse disorder. I don’t know a family that hasn’t been impacted in some way by addiction. What is distinct about my situation is that I’m the son of the president of the United States. My struggles and my mistakes have been fodder for a vile and sustained disinformation campaign against him, and an all-out annihilation of my reputation through high-pitched but fruitless congressional investigations and, more recently, criminal charges for possessing an unloaded gun for 11 days five years ago – charges that appear to be the first-ever of their kind brought in the history of Delaware. I am not a victim. By any standard, I grew up with privilege and opportunity, and fully accept that the choices and mistakes I made are mine, and I am accountable for them and will continue to be. That is what recovery is about. What troubles me is the demonization of addiction, of human frailty, using me as its avatar and the devastating consequences it has for the millions struggling with addiction, desperate for a way out and being bombarded by the denigrating and near-constant coverage of me and my addiction on Fox News…

Hunter should try walking a mile in Donald Trump’s shoes, or the shoes of the J6 prisoners, or any of the people who have been dragged through the mud by the Democrat Media Complex for the last seven years.

He is delusional.

Hunter Biden posted an op-Ed today where he claims that his struggles with addiction are the reason that Republicans are investigating him for influence peddling around the world. I too sometimes smoke crack and make a couple Chinese business deals pic.twitter.com/vBmeWdCYVT — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 2, 2023

1) I pray Hunter is in fact sober, though this level of untreated narcissism suggests serious ongoing problems.

2) legit LOL at USA Today for running this on-its-face absurd interference for Biden family business corruption. pic.twitter.com/2DKPhVPtqH — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 2, 2023

Hunter Biden writes an op-ed in USA Today portraying himself as a victim due as a result criticism on Fox News and New York Post. Uses his addiction as a crutch. The criticism has zero to do with his addiction and everything to do with influence peddling. What a joke.… — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 2, 2023

Criticizing Hunter Biden is not an attack on people suffering from addiction. This is Hunter Biden trying to deflect everything that’s coming to light about him, his father, and their corruption.