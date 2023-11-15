Bishop Joseph Strickland – Removed by Pope Francis – to Lead Rosary Outside US Catholic Bishops Meeting Wednesday in Baltimore at Noon

This article originally appeared on JoeHoft.com and was republished with permission.

Bishop Joseph Strickland from Texas will hold a prayer gathering in Baltimore where the US Catholic Bishops are Gathering on Wednesday.

Lifesite News reported on Monday:

Bishop Joseph Strickland, whom Pope Francis removed from his diocese over the weekend, will lead a Rosary rally this week in Baltimore as the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) conducts its meetings for its biannual plenary session. At noon on Wednesday, November 15, Bishop Strickland will recite the Rosary publicly at the plaza on the waterfront side of the Marriott Waterfront Hotel Inner Harbor East, where the bishops are gathered for their meetings. Bishop Joseph Coffey, Auxiliary Bishop for the Military Services, will also recite the Rosary at the plaza on Tuesday, November 14. The faithful are asked to join and to invite their own bishop to join Bishops Strickland and Coffey. For more information, Catholics may contact Jack Ames at (410) 961-2008 or [email protected]. Bishop Strickland has regularly led the Rosary outside the bishops’ conference meetings in Baltimore in the past over such issues as protesting the giving of Holy Communion to pro-abortion politicians, a subject that the bishops have wavered on for decades. In 2021, he was the only bishop to join Catholics outside the bishops’ assembly. At the time, he stated, “When it comes to the Eucharist and the sanctity of life, I must speak. The most important thing I must speak about is the presence of the Lord and fighting the atrocity of abortion.”

Bishop Strickland has performed numerous courageous acts and has stood for the dignity of life and against Satan.

General Flynn commented on Strickland’s courage.

[Sarah Fields] I do agree that the “communist pope should be removed.” Pope Francis that would be you. Bishop Strickland you stand strong in the face of this adversity, as you always have. Millions of faith based, American patriots are in your corner. We must tell the truth, whatever the cost. The globalists will not defeat us if we refuse to cede the moral high ground.

The tweet from Sarah Fields, commented on by General Flynn, shares the following:

In October, 2022, the Satanic Temple of Dallas-Fort Worth held “unholy unbaptisms” on the Tyler, Texas downtown square. Spells were cast and satanic rituals were held. The event was organized by a woman who calls herself “The Fickle Witch”. Bishop Strickland knelt down directly in the middle of it all, while the rain poured, and prayed for their salvation. He was yelled at, mocked and cursed at by the satanists. I did not see any other pastors join him in prayer. Bishop Strickland is an amazing and courageous man who has taken a stand for God and liberty in my East Texas town. Shortly after he began praying, the organizers of the event placed this sign over a law enforcement memorial. Not many men have had the courage to do what the bishop did that day and continues to do. Every single God fearing man and woman in Tyler needs to take a stand for Bishop Strickland. He should not be alone in his stand for Jesus. The communist pope should be removed. Trending: HOLY MOLEY! Video Released Showing Georgia’s Ruby Freeman Saying She Doesn’t Want to Talk with “WHITE GUYS”

This is Bishop Strickland – a man of righteousness and courage.