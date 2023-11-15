Biden’s Inner Circle at White House Briefed on Losing Message of ‘Bidenomics’

There is growing concern at the White House about the failing message of ‘Bidenomics’ and Joe’s inner circle was recently briefed on the topic.

The problem is that people are not feeling good about the economy, despite constant claims from Biden and others that things are going great.

No one feels good about the economy and inflation is still a major issue for most Americans.

Breitbart News reports:

Report: Joe Biden’s Inner Circle ‘Well Aware’ Economic Message Not Resonating with Voters President Joe Biden’s “inner circle” was reportedly briefed in recent meetings of negative polling that shows the White House’s economic message of so-called “Bidenomics” is not resonating with American voters. The report suggests the president’s economic record might not prove a successful line of attack against former President Donald Trump in their likely 2024 rematch. Biden focused his reelection hopes on so-called “Bidenomics,” which some Democrats believe should be “heaved” into a “dumpster.” Progressive Change Campaign Committee, a far-left group, told Politico’s Adam Cancryn on Tuesday it briefed White House officials, Democrat congressional leaders, and top party operatives in September and October regarding negative polling about “Bidenomics.” The group presented the polling alongside Data for Progress, another far-left organization. The survey’s findings were damning: – Only 35 percent of Americans trust Democrats more on economics

– 7 out of 10 people say Joe Biden’s economy is not getting better “They offer a window into a White House well aware that its economic message wasn’t resonating, even as it’s repeatedly dismissed such fears as overblown,” Politico reported…

It’s a losing message and they all know it.

No one is buying Bidenomics. Not even Biden. pic.twitter.com/BuTAdM9axL — Burgess Owens (@BurgessOwens) November 8, 2023

Biden keeps telling us how great the economy is, but Americans know the truth. Bidenomics is crushing hardworking families and there's no end in sight. pic.twitter.com/XIALwrLQE1 — Burgess Owens (@BurgessOwens) November 14, 2023

Trump has a huge advantage on this issue.