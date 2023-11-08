Biden’s Humiliation: Pentagon Confirms Iran-Backed Houthi’s Shot Down US Reaper Drone Near Yemen

Iran-backed Houthi’s in Yemen shot down a U.S. Reaper drone near Yemen on Wednesday. A statement by the Houthis was released Wednesday morning D.C. time with alleged video of the shootdown posted in the afternoon D.C. time. Soon after the video was posted a Pentagon spokesman confirmed to reporters that a drone had been shot down over international waters off Yemen. The attack comes after Iranian proxies have attacked U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria dozens of times since the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel. The Biden administration has so far responded with just a pin prick strike on two IRGC weapons depots in Syria.

Screen image from Houthi video purportedly showing impact of missile on U.S. Reaper drone, November 8, 2023.

The Houthi’s declared war on Israel last week. Two weeks ago the U.S. Navy shot down several missiles and drones fired by Houthis targeting Israel. Last week Israel shot down a Houthi ballistic missile in space that was headed toward Israel.

Translated Houthi statement:

Statement issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces

In the name of God, the most gracious, the most merciful With the help of God Almighty, our air defenses were able to shoot down an American MQ9 aircraft while it was carrying out hostile, monitoring and spying activities in the airspace of Yemeni territorial waters and within the framework of American military support for the Israeli entity…It was shot down, with God’s help, with the appropriate weapons. The Yemeni Armed Forces affirm their legitimate right to defend the country and confront all hostile threats. Hostile movements will not deter the Yemeni armed forces from continuing to carry out military operations against the Israeli entity in support of the oppression of the Palestinian people…The victory comes only from God

Sanaa 24 Rabi’ al-Akhir 1445 AH

Corresponding to November 8, 2023 AD

Issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces

Video:

الدفاعات الجوية اليمنية تسقط طائرة MQ9 الأمريكية أثناء قيامها بمهام عدائية ضمن الدعم العسكري لكيان العدو الإسرائيلي 8-11-2023م pic.twitter.com/mTdqNuwwje — الإعلام الحربي اليمني (@MMY1444) November 8, 2023

Translated video:

🇾🇪🇺🇸🚨‼️ BREAKING: Yemen released video of the downing of the MQ9 reaper drone. Translated … https://t.co/RiBwrpvTCD pic.twitter.com/jnhI6ZtuxV — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) November 8, 2023

Pentagon statement released to reporters, “We can confirm that a U.S. military MQ-9 remotely-piloted aircraft was shot down while in international airspace over international waters off the coast of Yemen. U.S. Central Command officials are assessing the incident.”

“We can confirm that a U.S. military MQ-9 remotely-piloted aircraft was shot down while in international airspace over international waters off the coast of Yemen. U.S. Central Command officials are assessing the incident.” A US defence official tells me — Nafiseh Kohnavard (@nafisehkBBC) November 8, 2023

Also on Wednesday, U.S. Central Command posted a photo of a B-1 Lancer on patrol in CENTCOM’s Middle East theater of operations, “On November 8, 2023, and for the second time in three days, a U.S. B-1 Lancer conducted a mission over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. U.S. F-16s escorted the bomber.”

On November 8, 2023, and for the second time in three days, a U.S. B-1 Lancer conducted a mission over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. U.S. F-16s escorted the bomber. pic.twitter.com/VsXYPyEWsZ — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) November 8, 2023

Last week CENTCOM posted a photo of a nuclear submarine entering it’s Middle East theater:

On November 5, 2023, an Ohio-class submarine arrived in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. pic.twitter.com/iDgUFp4enp — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) November 5, 2023

