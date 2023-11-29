Bidenomics: Granite City Steel Shuts Down Plant in Illinois After it Was Reopened Under Donald Trump

In March 2018 US Steel announced will restart two blast furnaces and recall 500 employees in Granite City, Illinois following President Trump’s decision to tax steel and aluminum imports.

A total of 800 new US steel and aluminum jobs were announced in two days.

In July 2018 President Trump traveled to Granite City, Illinois to speak to steelworkers at the US Steel plant that reopened earlier in the year.

Trump supporters lined the street to greet US President Donald Trump to the city.

On behalf of President Trump, THANK YOU Granite City, Illinois! pic.twitter.com/0sdwgDFRPi — Dan Scavino Jr. (@Scavino45) July 26, 2018

After President Trump enacted tariffs on foreign steel imports U.S. Steel has decided to restart both furnaces, meaning the return of 800 jobs.

During Trump’s visit a local KSDK reporter spoke with one of the steelworkers at the Granite City plant.

The man said he is a third-generation steelworker and was out of work for two-and-a-half years.

He then cried as he spoke about President Trump and the life he has brought back to the western Illinois community.

US Steel Worker: It’s nice to know we got someone is fighting for us, to keep our jobs. It was rough for a lot of us. KSDK reporter: If you had one thing to say to the people watching about President Trump what would you want them to know? US Steel Worker: We’re back.

For the record, globalist Paul Ryan was against the Trump policy that brought back these jobs.

But in June 2022 US Steel announced they will likely cut 1,000 jobs at the Granite City plant.

And on Tuesday Granite Steel announced the facility would “indefinitely” idle primary operations at its Granite City facility.

Up to 1,000 employees will likely be laid off.

The difference between President Trump and Joe Biden could not be greater.

Trump reopened the plant. Joe Biden shut it down.

What a difference