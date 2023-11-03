Biden Slurs as He Speaks of “Enforcing Immigration Laws in Humane and Effective Ways” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden Friday morning hosted leaders from the Western Hemisphere at the White House during the inaugural Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity Leaders’ Summit.

80-year-old Biden (almost 81) slurred his words badly on Friday as he read his prepared remarks to the leaders.

“The United States is also working with Inter-American Development Bank to establish a fund for nature to see more investment in nature-based climate solutions… like blue and green bonds,” Biden said.

Biden slurred as he said “enforcing our immigration laws in humane and effective ways that deters dangerous, irregular migration and disrupts traffickers.”

There is nothing humane or orderly about Joe Biden’s immigration laws.

US Border Patrol apprehended 3.2 million illegal aliens in fiscal year 2023 (Oct 1-Sept 30). Since Joe Biden was installed in January 2021, the number is estimated at 10 million illegal border crossers.

There is currently a massive caravan of about 7,000 illegals marching to the U.S on Joe Biden’s open border invitation.

Many of the illegals are from Haiti, Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Venezuela. Some may have split off the main group due to the difficulty of obtaining visas.

Illegals are overwhelming Border Patrol agents in border towns such as Lukeville, Arizona, Eagle Pass, Texas and El Paso.

Countless illegals have drowned in the Rio Grande trying to cross into the United States.

Hordes of Venezuelans have crossed over the border after arriving from Mexico on trains.

At one point the Venezuelans planted a Venezuelan flag on US soil in Texas.

This is Joe Biden’s America.