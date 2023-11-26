Biden’s Presidential Motorcade Forced to Take Alternative Route to Mass at St. Mary’s to Avoid Protestors (VIDEO)

81 million vote recipient Joe Biden is getting protested in bright blue Nantucket, Massachusetts.

Things got so bad Saturday afternoon in Nantucket that Biden’s presidential motorcade was forced to take an alternative route for Mass at St. Mary’s to avoid the protestors.

According to the Nantucket Current: The presidential motorcade, which is believed to be taking President Biden into town for mass at St. Mary’s, took an alternative route into town, presumably to avoid driving past the protestors at the rotary

Far-left pro-Hamas militants anticipating Biden’s motorcade protested at the Milestone Rotary in Nantucket.

“Free Palestine!” they shouted. “Permanent Ceasefire, Let Gaza Live!”

Photos of the protestors courtesy of the Nantucket Current:

Biden’s vacation in Nantucket has been marred by far-left protestors.

Protesters at a Christmas tree lighting in Nantucket chanted and accused Joe Biden of genocide Friday evening.

“Biden! Biden! You can’t hide! We caught you in genocide!” the protesters shouted.

Joe Biden was also heckled by far-left protesters before he entered the Brotherhood of Thieves for lunch.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

