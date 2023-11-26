Biden’s Presidential Motorcade Forced to Take Alternative Route to Mass at St. Mary’s to Avoid Protestors (VIDEO)

81 million vote recipient Joe Biden is getting protested in bright blue Nantucket, Massachusetts.

Things got so bad Saturday afternoon in Nantucket that Biden’s presidential motorcade was forced to take an alternative route for Mass at St. Mary’s to avoid the protestors.

According to the Nantucket Current: The presidential motorcade, which is believed to be taking President Biden into town for mass at St. Mary’s, took an alternative route into town, presumably to avoid driving past the protestors at the rotary

The presidential motorcade, which is believed to be taking President Biden into town for mass at St. Mary's, took an alternative route into town, presumably to avoid driving past the protestors at the rotary — Nantucket Current (@ACKCurrent) November 25, 2023

Far-left pro-Hamas militants anticipating Biden’s motorcade protested at the Milestone Rotary in Nantucket.

“Free Palestine!” they shouted. “Permanent Ceasefire, Let Gaza Live!”

WATCH:

There are two groups currently protesting at the Milestone Rotary. One group is standing for Israel with signs including “American’s against Anti-Semitism” The other is a group yelling: “Free Palestine” “Permanent Ceasefire, Let Gaza Live” pic.twitter.com/sMp8URQF80 — Nantucket Current (@ACKCurrent) November 25, 2023

Photos of the protestors courtesy of the Nantucket Current:

Some photos of the groups pic.twitter.com/8ynOK5RDxe — Nantucket Current (@ACKCurrent) November 25, 2023

Biden’s vacation in Nantucket has been marred by far-left protestors.

Protesters at a Christmas tree lighting in Nantucket chanted and accused Joe Biden of genocide Friday evening.

“Biden! Biden! You can’t hide! We caught you in genocide!” the protesters shouted.

VIDEO:

Protestors at a Christmas tree lighting in Nantucket chant and accuse Biden of “genocide.” pic.twitter.com/qXmcoYvNgO — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) November 24, 2023

Joe Biden was also heckled by far-left protesters before he entered the Brotherhood of Thieves for lunch.

WATCH: