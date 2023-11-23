Joe and Jill Biden Call Into Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade – Jill Interrupts Al Roker, Blurts Out Thanksgiving Message (VIDEO)

It’s that time of year!

Joe and Dr. Jill called into the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and shared a pre-written Thanksgiving message.

After releasing divisive Thanksgiving dinner ‘talking points’ to counter “crazy MAGA nonsense” to cause massive fights between families, Biden said today is about ‘coming together.’

The Biden-Harris campaign echoed Joe Scarborough and said Trump has promised he will be “shooting people at will” if reelected in 2024.

Mush brain Biden called Al Roker and lectured Americans on the virtues of kindness after he encouraged families to fight on Thanksgiving.

“We can have different political views, but, we have one view, uh the one view is we’re the finest, greatest nation in the world. We should focus on that…We have to bring the nation together and we have to treat each other with a little bit of decency and so, and I think that’s who the vast majority of the American people are,” Biden said.

“We have to remind ourselves how blessed we are to live in the greatest nation on the face of the earth,” Biden said. “Today is about coming together, giving thanks for this country we call home. And thanks to all the firefighters, police officers, first responders and our troops, some of whom are stationed abroad.”

Classless Jill Biden blurted out her message to Al Roker and said it is “important that we all commit to an act of kindness today.”

WATCH:

Al Roker just spoke on the phone with President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden #MacysParade! pic.twitter.com/WExsMHZGgk — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 23, 2023

The Bidens are currently in Nantucket, Massachusetts staying at private equity billionaire David Rubenstein’s $39 million Nantucket estate.



David Rubenstein’s Nantucket estate