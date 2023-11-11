Beto O’Rourke Trashes Biden – Says Democrats Are ‘Unexcited’ and That Biden is ‘Really Failing Us’ (VIDEO)

Failed presidential and senate candidate Robert ‘Beto’ O’Rourke is talking trash about Joe Biden.

According to Beto, Democrats just aren’t excited about voting for Joe Biden in 2024. He even says that Biden is ‘failing’ Democrats.

Watch out Biden. When you’ve lost Beto…

The New York Post reports:

Beto O’Rourke says Democrats ‘unexcited’ about Biden: ‘Really failing us’

Former Texas representative and one-time Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke accused President Biden Thursday of “failing” to live up to his 2020 campaign promises on immigration — and warned that “unexcited” voters are “leaving his banner in droves.”

The ex-congressman took particular issue with the 80-year-old president’s efforts to bar migrants from applying for asylum if they cross the border illegally, referring to the Biden administration policy as an “asylum ban” during an event at the Institute of Politics at the Harvard Kennedy School.

“And on some counts, Biden has been successful. The rhetoric, it’s night and day against Donald Trump. Biden is not inspiring, I don’t think, any acts of political terror or the kind of slaughter that we saw in El Paso, and yet on other counts, he’s really failing us,” O’Rourke said.

“The asylum ban that we see makes it so hard for people to lawfully, safely and in an orderly fashion come to this country when they cannot stay in their own,” he added…

“It is no secret that Democratic voters are unexcited about Biden — that’s putting it politely — it is no secret, thanks to the poll that we just read in The New York Times on Sunday, that young voters especially are leaving his banner in droves,” O’Rourke said, referencing a recent survey showing Biden trailing Trump in five battleground states.