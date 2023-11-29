AWFUL: Group of Deranged Women Brutally Assault Helpless Man in Black Friday Brawl and Try to Strip Off His Pants While Another Fight Breaks Out Nearby (VIDEO)

Paradise, Nevada – A group of crazed females beat up a larger male during a Black Friday shopping trip while another fight broke out nearby.

Fox News reported Wednesday that the unidentified male was assaulted at Fashion Show Mall in Paradise, Nevada, near the Las Vegas Strip.

The video, which was recorded by Nevada rapper Johnathan Gray, shows the women punching and slapping the helpless man while he is on the ground. They also yank his hair and try to pull his pants off.

WATCH:

Gray spoke exclusively to Fox News and revealed more details regarding the fight.

I’m continuing to walk up the stairs, I see a whole bunch of ruckus and people are looking over the balcony. I get the look in over the balcony, too. I look down they’re having a full-on hair fight. One of the girls was stabbed in their face. Yeah, it was a big chaos event during the fight.

Fox News notes at the same time these women were beating the tar out of the poor man, another major fight in the mall was happening.

The photos below show a horde of females assaulting another woman. They drag her along the floor and slap her.

LOOK:

The Fashion Show Mall released a statement to Fox News saying that their security officers and the Las Vegas police responded quickly and removed the perpetrators: