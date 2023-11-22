As War Breaks Out and US Is Attacked 64 Times in Recent Weeks – Pentagon Asks for $114 Million for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Training

US bases in Iraq and Syria have been attacked 64 times in the past month since October 18th.
The Institute for the Study of War reported – The Islamic Resistance in #Iraq—a coalition of Iranian-backed Iraqi militias—claimed a one-way drone attack targeting US forces at Ain al Assad airbase in Iraq on Nov. 20. The group has claimed 64 attacks on US forces in Iraq and #Syria since Oct. 18.
So what is Joe Biden’s military focusing on? Diversity, equity and inclusion, of course!
This is the same military that surrendered to illiterate barbarians in Afghanistan just two years ago. It’s all starting to make sense now.
JUST IN – Pentagon asks for $114 million to spend on "diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility" in the next year — Fox
The Washington Examiner reported:
The Pentagon faced heavy criticism Tuesday from House Republicans after it requested $114 million for the Defense Department’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and accessibility initiatives for the next fiscal year.
Republicans said the request showed the department was more focused on progressive issues than being prepared for a possible war. The request comes amid a United States military recruiting shortage, a week after the department failed its annual audit for the sixth year in a row.
“Last week, the Pentagon failed its 6th consecutive audit,” the House Oversight Committee wrote in a post to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “This week, they requested $114 million for DEI. The Biden Admin’s focus on progressivism over warfighting continues to exacerbate the military recruiting crisis and calls into question our level of military preparedness.”
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) also accused President Joe Biden of making the department ill-equipped for a future war.