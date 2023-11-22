As War Breaks Out and US Is Attacked 64 Times in Recent Weeks – Pentagon Asks for $114 Million for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Training

US bases in Iraq and Syria have been attacked 64 times in the past month since October 18th.

The Institute for the Study of War reported – The Islamic Resistance in #Iraq—a coalition of Iranian-backed Iraqi militias—claimed a one-way drone attack targeting US forces at Ain al Assad airbase in Iraq on Nov. 20. The group has claimed 64 attacks on US forces in Iraq and #Syria since Oct. 18.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has claimed 64 attacks on US forces stationed in Iraq and Syria since October 18.

So what is Joe Biden’s military focusing on? Diversity, equity and inclusion, of course!

This is the same military that surrendered to illiterate barbarians in Afghanistan just two years ago. It’s all starting to make sense now.

JUST IN – Pentagon asks for $114 million to spend on "diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility" in the next year — Fox — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 21, 2023

The Washington Examiner reported: