Amidst Trials, Thanksgiving Remains: Happy Thanksgiving 2023 from The Gateway Pundit!

As we come together to celebrate Thanksgiving 2023, the traditional warmth of the holiday season is shadowed by a series of significant challenges exacerbated by the failed policies of the Biden regime. Despite the undeniable impact of inflation, the weaponization of government agencies, and the ongoing international conflicts, Thanksgiving endures as a testament to the resilience and fortitude of the American people.

This holiday is more than a feast; it has always been a celebration of perseverance and gratitude. It underscores the undeniable American spirit that prevails in adversity. As such, while we reflect on the current state of our nation, we also pay homage to those who embody the grit and sacrifice that Thanksgiving honors – from small-business owners to frontline workers, military service members, and veterans. These individuals are the pillars on which America’s resilience is built.

The Gateway Pundit recognizes that while the challenges brought on by the Biden regime are real and affecting many, we have also catalyzed a movement of grassroots advocacy and a renewed call for accountability and transparency in government.

The message that resounds this Thanksgiving is clear: though the collective American spirit is tested, it remains unbroken.

As we gather this Thanksgiving, amidst the laughter and passed platters, we find resilience — a reminder that each challenge faced is another opportunity for the American people to stand unwavering in their convictions, always striving towards a more prosperous and just nation.

We have much to be thankful for this year. We pray for justice and truth this holiday season.

Dear God, lead us to freedom, prosperity, peace, and love with grateful hearts.

1 Chronicles 29:11-13

“Yours, O LORD, is the greatness and the power

and the glory and the majesty and the splendor,

for everything in heaven and earth is yours.

Yours, O LORD, is the kingdom;

you are exalted as head over all. Wealth and honor come from you;

you are the ruler of all things.

In your hands are strength and power

to exalt and give strength to all. Now, our God, we give you thanks,

and praise your glorious name.”

Have a Happy Thanksgiving from The Gateway Pundit!