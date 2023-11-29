After Defaming Child with Deceptive ‘Blackface’ Photo, Deadspin Writer Deletes Deranged Tweet Doubling Down

*Paging Nick Sandmann’s lawyers*

Deadspin writer Carron Phillips smeared an innocent child who attended Sunday’s Kansas City vs Las Vegas game by posting a deceptive photo of only one side of his face.



deceptive photo used by Carron Phillips

The little boy, who looks to be only 8 to 10 years old, attended a Kansas City Chiefs game with the team’s colors – black and red – painted on his face.

Deadspin writer Carron Phillips went after the innocent child and accused him of ‘hating’ black people and Native Americans at the same time.

“It takes a lot to disrespect two groups of people at once. But on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas, a Kansas City Chiefs fan found a way to hate Black people and the Native Americans at the same time.” Carron Phillips wrote.

Phillips also asked who ‘taught’ the child what they were wearing was appropriate (as if it’s any of his business what another person’s child wears).

How does Carron Phillips know what the child is wearing is inappropriate? It’s a costume. Furthermore, what if the child is Native American?

“The NFL needs to speak out against the Kansas City Chiefs fan in Black face, Native headdress,” Deadspin writer Carron Phillips wrote.

“They’re doubling up on the racism. Are you going to say anything, Roger Goodell?” he said.

The NFL needs to speak out against the Kansas City Chiefs fan in Black face, Native headdress https://t.co/9eGBsA8nca — Deadspin (@Deadspin) November 27, 2023

Carron Phillips actually tried to defend his article attacking an innocent child and accused his critics of ‘hating Mexicans.’

“For the idiots in my mentions who are treating this as some harmless act because the other side of his face was painted red, I could make the argument that it makes it even worse,” Carron Phillips said on X in a since-deleted post.

Carron Phillips deleted the tweet.

Did he lawyer up?

After defaming a little boy, Carron Philips has finally deleted the deranged tweet where he doubled down. He must’ve lawyered up. pic.twitter.com/n6oqSuxl70 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 28, 2023

This 2016 tweet from Carron Phillips is very telling…