After Another Failed ‘Peace Mission’, Rebuked in Israel, Macron Gathers France’s Religious Leaders to Combat Anti-Semitism in the Country

‘First things first’ is a good way to go.

In light of the decaying international influence exerted by France, to put your domestic affairs in order before engaging in mediation of foreign conflicts is a sound idea.

President Emmanuel Macron once again engaged in a failed ‘peace mission’, going to the Middle East to try and mediate the Israel/Hamas war only to be publicly rebuked and have to be explaining himself, again.

So he tried a ‘novel’ approach – to try and improve things on the home front.

On Monday, he hosted local religious leaders for talks on combating anti-Semitism in France, after a huge Paris march against acts against Jews.

AFP reported:

“The talks were a ‘continuation of the appeal for national unity and brotherhood’ Macron, who did not attend Sunday’s rally, said in a letter published on Saturday in daily Le Parisien, his Elysee Palace office said.”

After allowing countless illegals to swarm their society, many of them Muslims, it’s hardly surprising that France has seen an upsurge in anti-Semitic acts since Hamas’s terrorist attacks and Israel subsequent relentless military operations.

“Macron wrote that ‘a France where our Jewish fellow citizens are afraid is not France’, calling on people to rally around the country’s ‘values’ and ‘universalism’.”

France’s chief rabbi Haim Korsia, Catholic bishops’ conference head Eric de Moulins-Beaufort and rector of the Paris Grand Mosque Chems-Eddine Hafiz were all present.

Leaders from other faiths, including the Orthodox church, Buddhism and Protestantism were also in attendance.

Macron was criticized for not attending the huge march against anti-Semitism, but not only for that: his passage through Israel was unsuccessful and bumpy.

“Macron has also been rebuked by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after criticizing in a weekend interview with the BBC Israel’s extensive bombing campaign in Gaza. ‘Civilians are bombed… these babies, these ladies, these old people are bombed and killed… there is no reason for that and no legitimacy. So we do urge Israel to stop’, he said.”

His office said he had spoken with Israeli President Isaac Herzog by phone, in a bid to lower the temperature.

“Macron ‘again expressed his solidarity with Israel in the face of the horror of the terrorist attacks perpetrated by Hamas’ and ‘reiterated Israel’s right to defend itself and repeated France’s solidarity with Israel’, the Elysee said.”

