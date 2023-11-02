‘Frothing at the Mouth, Turning a Blue Color’ – Actress Brooke Shields Reveals She Had Grand Mal Seizure

Actress Brooke Shields, 58, revealed she had a grand mal seizure in September.

In an interview with Glamour Magazine, Brooke Shields revealed she had a seizure and woke up to actor Bradley Cooper holding her hand in September.

The actress was reportedly frothing at the mouth and turning a blue color. She was put into an ambulance and rushed to the hospital.

Doctors told Shields she drank too much water and flooded her system.

“I flooded my system, and I drowned myself. And if you don’t have enough sodium in your blood or urine or your body, you can have a seizure,” Shields said.

Via Glamour Magazine:

Samantha: Wait, go back to tell me what happened last Thursday. So you drank some water. Brooke: I drank all this water. I leave my house. And they kept asking me, “Do you want coffee?” And I was like, “No.” “Are you all right?” I go, “Yeah, great.” Then I walked to the corner—no reason at all. I’m like, “Why am I out here?” Then I walk into the restaurant L’Artusi, and I go to the sommelier who had just taken an hour to watch my run-through. I go in, two women come up to me; I don’t know them. Everything starts to go black. Then my hands drop to my side and I go headfirst into the wall. Samantha: Shut the fuck up. Brooke: I start having a grand mal seizure. Samantha: What does that mean? Brooke: It means frothing at the mouth, totally blue, trying to swallow my tongue. The next thing I remember, Ivm being loaded into an ambulance. I have oxygen on. Samantha: Oh my God, Brooke. Brooke: And Bradley fucking Cooper is sitting next to me holding my hand. Samantha: Shut up. Brooke: I didn’t have a sense of humor. I couldn’t really get any words out. But I thought to myself, This is what death must be like. You wake up and Bradley Cooper’s going, “I’m going to go to the hospital with you, Brooke,” and he’s holding my hand. And I’m looking at my hand, I’m looking at Bradley Cooper’s hand in my hand, and I’m like, “This is odd and surreal.”

What is a grand mal seizure?

Per the CDC:

Generalized seizures affect both sides of the brain.