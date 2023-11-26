Over 2,500 Police Officers Have Left the NYPD This Year

A jaw-dropping 2,516 NYPD officers have left the job in 2023.

The nation’s largest police force will be shrinking even more as the city has plans to cancel the next five Police Academy classes.

According to NYPD pension data reviewed by the New York Post, “a total of 2,516 NYPD cops have left so far this year, the fourth highest number in the past decade and 43% more than the 1,750 who hightailed it in 2018, before the pandemic and crime spikes hit the city.”

“The number of cops quitting before they reach the 20 years required to receive their full pensions also skyrocketed from 509 in 2020 to 1,040 so far this year — an alarming 104% increase, the data show,” the report continues.

Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry told the Post that officers leaving and a lack of new hires are causing those who remain on the force to be subjected to “inhumane amounts of forced overtime.”

“The workload is a leading factor driving people away from the job,” Hendry said. “If the NYPD is going to survive these staffing reductions, it cannot just keep squeezing cops for more hours.”

The Post reports that “drastic cuts will reduce the department to just 29,000 cops by the end of fiscal year 2025 — the lowest level since the mid-90s — and come amid a slew of city-wide belt tightening. The mayor has blamed the the city’s multi-billion-dollar migrant crisis.”

The report adds:

The exodus began after Minnesota cop Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd on May 25, 2020, triggering nationwide protests and calls to defund the police. Anti-cop hostility, bail reform, and rising crime have fed into frustration among the NYPD rank and file. Assaults against NYPD cops have skyrocketed by more than 25% this year, police data obtained by The Post last month revealed.

“When you look at the number of resignations, you need to ask yourself why would the mayor even consider making cuts to hiring in the NYPD?” Joseph Giacalone, a retired NYPD sergeant and adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, told the newspaper. “As the numbers continue to dwindle, things will take a dramatic turn for the worse.”