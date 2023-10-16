Your Tax Dollars at Work… Hamas Jihadists Used UNICEF Aid Kits During Massacre in Israel

by
Hamas killers used UN aid kits during their slaughter of Jews in Israel on Oct. 7, ’23.

Hamas killers used UN aid kits during their massacre in Israel on October 7, 2023.

The Israeli Defense Force provided images of UNICEF aid kits provided by the United Nations in its mass slaughter of 1,300 Jews in Israel on Oct. 7.

Hamas took over 150 Jews hostage during the raid from 41 countries including America.

FirstPost has more.

The images were shared by IDF hours ahead of UN aid chief Martin Griffiths’ announcement that he would be travelling to the Middle East to support negotiations on getting aid into the blockaded Gaza Strip.

“I shall be going myself tomorrow (Tuesday, October 11) to the region to try to help in the negotiations, to try to bear witness and to express solidarity with the extraordinary courage of the many thousands of aid workers who have stayed the course and who are still there helping the people in Gaza and in the West Bank,” he said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said: “To Israel, rapid and unimpeded access for humanitarian aid must be granted for the sake of the civilians in Gaza.”

The Israeli military said Hamas and other Palestinian terrorists are holding 199 hostages in Gaza, higher than previous estimates. Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, a military spokesman, said on Monday that the families have been notified.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.