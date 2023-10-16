Your Tax Dollars at Work… Hamas Jihadists Used UNICEF Aid Kits During Massacre in Israel

Hamas killers used UN aid kits during their massacre in Israel on October 7, 2023.

The Israeli Defense Force provided images of UNICEF aid kits provided by the United Nations in its mass slaughter of 1,300 Jews in Israel on Oct. 7.

Humanitarian aid for the purpose of terrorism:@UNICEF first aid kits were used by Hamas jihadists during their raid on Israeli towns on October 7–where over 1,300 Israelis were murdered, thousands more were wounded. pic.twitter.com/fzEsg86S3D — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 15, 2023

Hamas took over 150 Jews hostage during the raid from 41 countries including America.

This isn't just our fight against Hamas. It's the world's fight. Bring

Them

Home. pic.twitter.com/WZeMkpFNVy — Israel ישראל (@Israel) October 16, 2023

FirstPost has more.