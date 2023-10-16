Your Tax Dollars at Work… Hamas Jihadists Used UNICEF Aid Kits During Massacre in Israel

Hamas killers used UN aid kits during their massacre in Israel on October 7, 2023.
The Israeli Defense Force provided images of UNICEF aid kits provided by the United Nations in its mass slaughter of 1,300 Jews in Israel on Oct. 7.
Humanitarian aid for the purpose of terrorism:@UNICEF first aid kits were used by Hamas jihadists during their raid on Israeli towns on October 7–where over 1,300 Israelis were murdered, thousands more were wounded. pic.twitter.com/fzEsg86S3D
— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 15, 2023
Hamas took over 150 Jews hostage during the raid from 41 countries including America.
This isn't just our fight against Hamas. It's the world's fight.
Bring
Them
Home. pic.twitter.com/WZeMkpFNVy
— Israel ישראל (@Israel) October 16, 2023
FirstPost has more.
The images were shared by IDF hours ahead of UN aid chief Martin Griffiths’ announcement that he would be travelling to the Middle East to support negotiations on getting aid into the blockaded Gaza Strip.
“I shall be going myself tomorrow (Tuesday, October 11) to the region to try to help in the negotiations, to try to bear witness and to express solidarity with the extraordinary courage of the many thousands of aid workers who have stayed the course and who are still there helping the people in Gaza and in the West Bank,” he said in a statement.
Earlier in the day, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said: “To Israel, rapid and unimpeded access for humanitarian aid must be granted for the sake of the civilians in Gaza.”
The Israeli military said Hamas and other Palestinian terrorists are holding 199 hostages in Gaza, higher than previous estimates. Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, a military spokesman, said on Monday that the families have been notified.