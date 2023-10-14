“You Sat There Like a Tyke in Short Pants – Nobody in the WH Asked You About Your Opinion on Anything” – Steve Bannon Blasts Turncoat Mike Pence (VIDEO)

Earlier this week Mike Pence went on CNN to bash former President Trump and to declare that Hezbollah was evil. It was another profound moment by Mike Pence.

Former Chief Strategist for President Trump, Steve Bannon laid into Pence following his remarks.

Bannon reminded Pence that in four years NO ONE aske him for his opinion – EVER!

Steve Bannon: First off, you’re not a leader in this country, and you’re not going to be a leader in this country! Nobody cares about what you say except for the 2% or 3% that wander around with you and your mother. It’s not about – we understand they’re evil. We got that part. Let me write that down. Let me get my #2 pencil out. “Mike Pence, Judas Pence just told me they’re evil.” Okay, thank you. I didn’t get that. What are you talking about? This is the reason we got 8,000 dead on battlefields in Iraq and Afghanistan, 50,000 wounded. It’s that puffed up profundity that’s ridiculous. We understand they’re evil. We got that part. We got dead over 20 years to prove it. Was it not, Donald J. Trump, when you were sitting there – like a tyke, a kid in short pants…You had all the time in the White House and nobody asked your opinion on anything until for some reason, they put you in charge of the task force on COVID. And that turned out great, right? You were in charge of that. Fauci reported to yes, yes, Fauci reported to you. It’s all in your book.

Via The War Room:

