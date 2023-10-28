WORLD WAR III WATCH: Israel’s Ground Invasion Has Finally Begun in Gaza (VIDEO)

Fox News host Jesse Watters broke the news on his show that Israel’s ground invasion of Gaza has officially commenced. The Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has asserted that this action is necessary to eradicate the menace of terrorist organization Hamas.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that two US officials have told CBS News that Israel has begun a massive incursion that appears to be a “rolling start” to the ground invasion to annihilate Hamas.

Moreover, US officials tell CBS the invasion will occur in phases and not be one single ground operation.

This incursion is particularly massive. Axios political reporter Barak Ravid confirmed to CNN that thousands of Israeli soldiers have already stormed into Gaza from the north within the past two hours.

“Tonight, Israel’s ground invasion of Gaza has finally begun. Israeli tanks are now inside the Gaza Strip, and Israeli combat specialists have begun launching raids against Hamas targets all over the border. The Israeli government says tonight’s the night,” said Watters.

“Hamas will feel our wrath tonight. And I think all the international community who saw the crimes the astrocities that Hamas is responsible for should be supporting Israel. We are going to destroy Hamas, and in doing so, I think we’re eradicating a despicable enemy of all humanity,” according to an audio played on Watters’ show.

According to Jesse Watters, Israel’s naval battalion, the Flotilla 13, initiated a siege in southern Gaza. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have also imposed a complete blackout in the region, disabling the Internet and cellular communications. The mission’s objective is clear: to demolish Hamas’ infrastructure and thereby neutralize the terrorist threats emanating from the Gaza Strip.

The operation includes the use of bunker buster bombs, designed to penetrate deep into the ground and eliminate tunnel networks.

In a video posted by the Israel Defense Forces, Hamas is using the underground of the largest hospital in Gaza as their main command center.

“Israeli air and ground forces are stepping up operations in the Gaza Strip,” said Israel’s chief military spokesperson.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Jim Hᴏft
Jim Hᴏft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hᴏft here, and read more of Jim Hᴏft's articles here.

 

