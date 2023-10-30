WORLD WAR III WATCH: Biden Regime Announces New Nuclear Weapon MORE THAN 20 TIMES More Powerful Than the One Dropped on Hiroshima – Comes Just Days After China Announces They Are Doubling Nuclear Warheads by 2030

The Biden regime on Monday announced plans to develop a nuclear weapon 20 TIMES more destructive than the one President Harry Truman ordered dropped on Hiroshima in 1945.

This comes just days it was revealed China planned to double its nuclear warheads by 2030. China currently possesses at least 500 nuclear warheads so doubling its arsenal would mean more than 1,000.

Sadly, Joe Biden is no Truman so the thought of him getting America into a nuclear arms race and potential war with China is scary to say the least.

To make matters worse, this announcement also comes as Russia was largely expected to announce it was pulling out of the 1966 Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty as Fox News notes. This was designed to ban nuclear explosions anywhere in the world though it was never ratified by China, India, Pakistan, North Korea, Israel, Iran, and Egypt.

Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy John Plumb said in a press release that the Regime is seeking congressional approval and funding to pursue a modern variant of the B61 nuclear gravity bomb, which will be designated the B61-13.

Today’s announcement is reflective of a changing security environment and growing threats from potential adversaries. The United States has a responsibility to continue to assess and field the capabilities we need to credibly deter and, if necessary, respond to strategic attacks, and assure our allies.

The release notes the bomb will have a maximum yield of 360 kilotons. This is 24 times more mighty that the bomb that was dropped on Hiroshima on Aug 6, 1945, which was roughly 15 kilotons.

The bomb dropped on Nagasaki three days later had a yield of about 25 kilotons.

Unlike previous gravity bombs, this one would have a tail kit helping it with targeting. If this bomb were successfully dropped on a city, one million people could die.

The DOD release also says new bomb will be deliverable by modern aircraft and is designed to give the president options to strike at hard and large-area military targets. This last part should no doubt prove comforting given the current White House occupant’s mental state.

The release neglected to mention the disturbing development coming out of China nor the expected announcement to come from Russia. This of course is just another example of the Regime attempting to obfuscate the full story from the American people.

Despite the grave potential danger lurking, The Daily Mail reports some Republican war hawks are on board with the Regime producing this mother of all bombs. When the Uniparty is united on a policy, alarm bells better be going off.