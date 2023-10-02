White House Reporters Laugh as Peter Doocy Trolls Karine Jean-Pierre and Joe Biden with Question About Fire Alarm (VIDEO)

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy trolled Karine Jean-Pierre, Jamaal Bowman and Joe Biden with one question about a fire alarm.

Insurrectionist Bowman was caught on camera pulling the fire alarm in the Cannon building after Democrats unsuccessfully tried to adjourn the House of Representatives and go home hours before a government shutdown on Saturday evening.

Rep. Bowman released a lame excuse on Saturday. He knows he will get away with this crime. He hates the American people.

“I want to personally clear up confusion surrounding today’s events. Today, as I was rushing to make a vote, I came to a door that is usually open for votes but today would not open. I am embarrassed to admit that I activated the fire alarm, mistakenly thinking it would open the door. I regret this and sincerely apologize for any confusion this caused,” Bowman said on Saturday.

“But I want to be very clear, this was not me, in any way, trying to delay any vote. It was the exact opposite — I was trying urgently to get to a vote, which I ultimately did and joined my colleagues in a bipartisan effort to keep our government open. I also met after the vote with the Sergeant at Arms and the Capitol Police, at their request, and explained what had happened. My hope is that no one will make more of this than it was. I am working hard every day, including today, to do my job, to do it well, and deliver for my constituents,” he said.

On Monday Jamaal Bowman continued to lie and gaslight after he committed a crime.

“You know, I don’t know why this has gotten so much attention. I was literally just in a rush to go vote, man! That’s all it was!” a smug Bowman told a reporter on Monday.

Bowman knows he won’t be expelled, indicted or even censured after he committed a crime.

White House reporters laughed as Peter Doocy trolled KJP and Joe Biden.

“Would President Biden ever get out of a meeting by pulling a fire alarm?” Peter Doocy asked KJP.

“I have not spoken to the president about this and so not gonna comment,” KJP said.

So is that a ‘maybe’?

WATCH: