“I Am Asking West, Do You Want to Create Another Crusader War Atmosphere?” – Turkish President Erdogan Warns of a Full-Scale War During a Massive Protest in Turkey (VIDEO)

Thousands gathered in Istanbul on Saturday for what was touted as the “Great Palestine Meeting.” The event was a pro-Palestine rally aimed at condemning Israel’s recent military actions in Gaza, where Hamas headquarters are located.

Hamas terrorists were responsible for a deadly attack that claimed the lives of 1,400 Jews in southern Israel. One must ask the question: What did people expect Israel to do in response? Not retaliate? When an entity like Hamas, designated as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, and Israel, engages in violent acts aimed at killing civilians, it is not only Israel’s right but also its obligation to defend its citizens.

The Israeli Ministry of Defense and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have issued an urgent warning to the United Nations and its staff and informed Palestinians living north of Wadi Gaza to evacuate within 24 hours to the southern part of the Gaza Strip.

In a direct message to the residents of Gaza, the Prime Minister said, “Leave now because we will operate forcefully everywhere.”

However, Hamas terrorists urged Palestinians to ignore the Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) urgent evacuation notice for civilians in northern Gaza, labeling it as “fake propaganda.”

These evil people really wanted the civilians to stay and die. The IDF has stated that Hamas deliberately hides military targets in residential buildings and civilian areas, even using children as human shields.

Hamas understands that it must present itself as the victor and victim in their war against Israel. They want more Palestinians to die to further their cause and their propaganda.

At the Istanbul rally, attendees expressed their outrage over Israel’s military actions but conveniently skipped over Hamas’ initial deadly assault. There was no concern shown for the 220 Jewish hostages being held by Hamas.

Huge crowd attended a massive pro-Palestine protest in Istanbul, Turkey. pic.twitter.com/DA2XBIQxR3 — Sprinter (@Sprinter99800) October 28, 2023

ERDOGAN AND TURKEY STAND WITH PALESTINE! pic.twitter.com/QDcwCOhNHe — Jackson Hinkle (@jacksonhinklle) October 28, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the protest and spoke to a massive crowd.

“Today in Istanbul, I congratulate every member of my beloved nation who supports the Palestinian cause and gives hope to the oppressed people of Gaza. We call on all countries to protect the common values ​​of humanity trapped under rubble in Gaza, along with children, women and innocent civilians,” he wrote on X.

Bugün İstanbul’da Filistin davasına sahip çıkan, Gazzeli mazlumlara umut olan aziz milletimin her bir ferdini tebrik ediyorum. Tüm ülkeleri, Gazze’de çocuklar, kadınlar ve masum sivillerle birlikte enkaz altında kalan insanlığın ortak değerlerine sahip çıkmaya çağırıyoruz. pic.twitter.com/Vq9aZOW79e — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) October 28, 2023

During his speech, Erdogan said, “We can come at any night unexpectedly,” a thinly veiled threat that undermines any semblance of diplomatic resolution to the conflict.

In response to Erdogan’s words, thousands of Turks began chanting, “Turkish military to Gaza,” a sentiment that if acted upon, could drastically escalate tensions in an already volatile region.

Erdogan speaking at the “Great Palestine Rally” in Istanbul today: “We can come at any night unexpectedly” In response, hundreds of thousands of Turks start chanting: “Turkish military to Gaza” pic.twitter.com/jUalkkTXfb — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 28, 2023

Turkey is ready to declare Israel a war criminal. This was stated by Erdogan at a pro-Palestinian rally in Turkey.

“Israel, we will also declare you as a war criminal to the world, we are preparing for it, and we will introduce Israel to the world as a war criminal,” Erdogan said, addressing the rally at the Ataturk Airport adding, “Israel is committing war crimes.”

Excerpt from AA:

“What was Gaza, Palestine in 1947? What is it today? Israel, how did you get here? How did you enter? You are an occupier, you are an organisation,” he added.

“The West owes you (Israel), but Türkiye does not. That is why we speak without hesitation.”

“The West’s book of sins has once again overstepped its bounds,” he added.

“I am asking West, do you want to create another Crusader War atmosphere?” he asked, adding: “The main culprit behind the massacre unfolding in Gaza is the West.”

“Of course, every country has the right to defend itself, but where is justice? There is no defense but an open, and vicious massacre going on in Gaza.”

“I said in Davos, you know how to kill. They know well how to kill.”

Erdogan speaking at his “Great Palestine Rally” in Istanbul today in front of hundreds of thousands of Turks: “O West, I’m calling out to you. Do you want to start a Crescent-Crusader clash again? pic.twitter.com/MpC4d61rmH — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 28, 2023

Stolen elections in America have consequences across the world.