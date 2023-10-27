MUST SEE: TGP Reporter Confronts Serial Liar Adam Schiff on Russiagate Lies and Persecution of President Trump for Speaking Out Against Rigged Elections

The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson on Thursday confronted serial liar and Russiagate pusher Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) about the Russia Collusion Hoax and political persecution of President Trump for questioning the stolen 2020 election.

Real America Voice and Frontline America’s Ben Bergquam followed behind, filming the encounter. Bergquam and Conradson have previously “tag-teamed” a Maricopa County Elections official with questions surrounding the stolen 2022 election in Arizona after he appeared to perjure himself in court.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Bergquam also destroyed Rep. Ruben Gallego Wednesday with questions about his open borders policies and whether or not he is taking money from the cartels. Bergquam then confronted anti-Israel Democrat Rep. Rashida Talib, who became unhinged and called the police because he questioned her support for Hamas.

Adam Schiff, or “Shifty Schiff,” as he’s known, KNEW there was no collusion between President Trump, his family, or ANY of his campaign officials with Russian officials. Yet he pushed this lie with Hillary Clinton and the Democrats for years. As later revealed in the Durham Report, Hillary Clinton’s plan to link Trump’s campaign to Russia was briefed by former CIA Director John Brennan to Barack Obama and Joe Biden in August 2016! It was a Democrat plot.

This is why Republicans in Congress voted to Censure Schiff.

Meanwhile, President Trump is facing four indictments for speaking out against the stolen 2020 election. The efforts to illegitimately convict Trump are all aimed at influencing the results of the 2024 election once again. Unlike Hillary Clinton in 2016, Trump did not coordinate a strategy to claim the election was rigged before election day, COVID-19 did not change election procedures on a whim in 2016. Clinton also did not have a crackhead son whose laptop with homemade pornography, illicit drug use, and corrupt foreign business dealings referencing “the big guy” was given to Journalists and suppressed by the government’s top agencies.

The 2020 election was rigged six ways to Sunday, and they’re trying to throw Trump in jail for saying it! These people are terrible liars.

Lying Adam Schiff also recently claimed that the next Speaker of The House will “preside over the counting of electoral votes in the next election,” not the Vice President as Article 12 of the Constitution states. As a sitting member of Congress, he doesn’t even know how American elections work, or he’s a liar who thinks Americans are stupid.

TGP correspondent Jordan Conradson attempted to confront Schiff about this Democratic hoax, but he played ignorant and walked away with his face in his phone.

Watch below: