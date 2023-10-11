WATCH: Rep. Dan Crenshaw Threatens and Assaults Right-Wing Reporter Who Was Grilling Him About Being a War Hawk

Rep. Dan Crenshaw threatened and tripped a right-wing National File reporter who was grilling him about being a war hawk.

The incident was captured on video by both reporter Charles Downs and National File publisher Noel Fritsch — the one who was tripped.

“RINO warmonger Dan Crenshaw threatened and tried to trip our publisher @NoelFritsch as our reporters @howleyreporter and @thecharlesdowns questioned him about his support for war spending and Scalise not having enough votes yet for speaker,” National File tweeted with first-person footage from Fritsch.

In the video, Crenshaw can be heard taunting the reporter before the assault, claiming that he appeared to be having trouble walking backwards.

Immediately after the incident, National File reporter Patrick Howley called him out for the assault.

A video filmed by Downs shows that Fritsch was right in front of stairs when the tripping occurred, making the situation even more dangerous.

The Gateway Pundit has contacted Fritsch and asked if he will file a complaint. We will update this story if a response is provided.

UPDATE: Downs and Howley have confirmed to the Gateway Pundit that Fritsch is filing a police report about the incident.