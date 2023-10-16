WATCH: President Trump Brutally Roasts Joe Biden With Hilarious “Presidential Olympics” Video

Joe Biden’s lack of balance got a brutal roasting by President Trump in the form of a hilarious faux Olympics competition over the weekend.

Trump reposted a video called “Presidential Olympics” which was first created by X user @stevenvoiceover. The specific event is called the “Air Force One stairway ascent.”

As Gateway Pundit readers know, the stairs have proven to be an insurmountable nemesis for Biden during his time in office.

The video shows some of Biden’s numerous stumbles on Air Force One and contrasts it with Trump’s perfect balance. It has a British announcer who provides humorous commentary on the “competition.”

The event unsurprisingly turns into a spectacular rout in favor of Trump.

WATCH:

For those who can’t load the video from Truth Social:

Holy s***, Trump just posted this Video on Truth Social. Congratulations @stevenvoiceover pic.twitter.com/Kfmt2k2Ens — Freedom (@PU28453638) October 15, 2023

Trump, representing the United States of America, opens the proceedings by successfully descending from the Marine One helicopter and begins his journey toward Air Force One.

He successfully ascends the plane using his right hand with nary a stumble by executing the “grip and pull technique” made popular by Woodrow Wilson. Trump then perfects the “turn and wave” before entering Air Force One.

A straight ten for the 45th President, no doubt. The same cannot be said about Biden, who is representing the “United States of Ukraine.”

The event gets off on the wrong foot immediately for the current White House occupant because he decides to wear a mask outside. This projects a stunning lack of common-sense and confidence.

Things only get worse for Biden as trips and falls on the stairs three separates times despite receiving last minute pointers from his “coach.”

Here is the official call from the announcer:

“He’s gone a twice and he’s gone a third time. Oh, we’ve never seen that before.”

The announcer then portrays debacle from another angle, and notes that the contestants were warned that masks could result in “some light-headedness” and speculates this contributed to Biden’s embarrassing fall.

Then there were second attempts. This time Trump aces the test with his left hand while Biden fails once one more in spectacular fashion.

Here is the Trump call from the announcer:

Donald Trump’s second attempt. People are already saying it’s already over. Trump just needs to have a solid ascent. It’s probably beyond Biden’s reach.

And here is the Biden call:

Some people are saying he’d need to do a full sprint with somersault to get the points back. I think he knows it’s beyond him now, he’s gone again, and this has been a disaster for Joe Biden. His team was complaining about the “low light,” maybe that played a part. It’s been a terrible, terrible day for Team Biden.

The announcer concludes by noting that the Day Two event will be walking off stage. One can expect similar results.