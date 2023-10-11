WATCH LIVE: President Trump and Rep. Matt Gaetz Deliver Remarks at Club 47 in West Palm Beach, FL – TRUMP TO SPEAK AT 7 PM ET

by

President Trump, joined by Congressman Matt Gaetz, will deliver remarks to supporters tonight at Club 47 in West Palm Beach, Florida. 

Club 47, founded by Larry Snowden, Linda Stoch and Sue Snowden, is “the largest club of Trump supporters in America,” with more than 17,000 local people and typical monthly meeting attendance exceeding 1,000, according to their website.

Sign up for email updates from Club 47 here:

Trump shared a series of Truth Social posts today showcasing polls where he decimates his competition across the country.

President Trump will likely comment further on his massive lead, making him the clear 2024 Republican Nominee, the politicized prosecutions and legal witchhunts against him by leftwing prosecutors, the wide-open southern border, and the recent deadly invasion of Israel at the hands of Joe Biden.

Watch live below via RSBN: 

The 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump delivers remarks to supporters within Club 47 in West Palm Beach, FL.

The broadcast is expected to begin at 5:00 pm ET.

Please note, the times are subject to change.

Photo of author
Jordan Conradson
Jordan Conradson, formerly TGP’s Arizona correspondent, is now on assignment in Washington DC. Jordan has played a critical role in exposing fraud and corruption in Arizona's elections and elected officials. His reporting on election crimes in Maricopa County led to the resignation of one election official, and he was later banned from the Maricopa County press room for his courage in pursuit of the truth. TGP and Jordan finally gained access after suing Maricopa County, America's fourth largest county, and winning at the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. Conradson looks forward to bringing his aggressive style of journalism to the Swamp.

You can email Jordan Conradson here, and read more of Jordan Conradson's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.