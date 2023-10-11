WATCH LIVE: President Trump and Rep. Matt Gaetz Deliver Remarks at Club 47 in West Palm Beach, FL – TRUMP TO SPEAK AT 7 PM ET

President Trump, joined by Congressman Matt Gaetz, will deliver remarks to supporters tonight at Club 47 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Club 47, founded by Larry Snowden, Linda Stoch and Sue Snowden, is “the largest club of Trump supporters in America,” with more than 17,000 local people and typical monthly meeting attendance exceeding 1,000, according to their website.

Sign up for email updates from Club 47 here:

Trump shared a series of Truth Social posts today showcasing polls where he decimates his competition across the country.

President Trump will likely comment further on his massive lead, making him the clear 2024 Republican Nominee, the politicized prosecutions and legal witchhunts against him by leftwing prosecutors, the wide-open southern border, and the recent deadly invasion of Israel at the hands of Joe Biden.

Watch live below via RSBN: