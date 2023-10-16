WATCH LIVE NOW: President Trump Arrives in Iowa for Double Header Across The State

President Trump is set to deliver remarks across Iowa today in Adel and Clive, Iowa, starting at 3 pm ET.

It’s another doubleheader in Iowa for President Trump, where he already leads massively in the Republican Primary polls.

Trump held similar events about a week ago in Waterloo and Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where the Trump Campaign pledged Caucus voters to vote for President Trump on January 15.

The President landed in Iowa moments ago, and he is on his way to the Commit to Caucus Event in Adel. As usual, what was supposed to be a smaller training event exceeded attendance expectations and is a standing-room-only event.

This is why the Biden Regime and their cronies are trying to silence Trump and finally jail him for speaking out against the stolen 2020 election.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, lawless DC Judge Tanya Chutkan, an Obama-appointed judge, hit President Trump with a gag order on Monday, meaning he will be barred from speaking out against Special Counsel Jack Smith, court witnesses, and more!

President Trump will take the stage in Adel momentarily, and he will speak again later in Clive. Watch both events live below.

Via RSBN: