WATCH: Joe Rogan Says America ‘Without a Doubt’ Was Better Before Biden — Reminisces About How ‘Everybody Loved Trump’

Wildly popular podcaster Joe Rogan expressed his nostalgia for former President Donald Trump during Tuesday’s episode of the Joe Rogan Experience.

Rogan pointed out how everyone, including rappers, loved Trump before he took office.

“Boy, do f—–g things change,” Rogan said. “He was in all the rap songs, rappers would always talk about Trump, everybody loved Trump. He was like this wheeling, dealing billionaire character that everybody enjoyed.”

“This must have been what it felt like at the beginning of World War 2.” Joe Rogan and Dan Henderson point out how much better everything was when Donald Trump was in office. pic.twitter.com/VJAUcQYIDf — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) October 24, 2023

His guest, retired mixed martial artist Dan Henderson, pointed out that Trump did a “decent job” while in the White House.

“As president? When you look at his regulations, it certainly helped the economy,” Rogan replied.

“I feel like we were in a lot better spot then than now, for sure,” Henderson said.

“Without a doubt,” Rogan responded, “Well, there’s a lot of s— that happened,” referring to the pandemic.

Rogan explained that he is worried for the world under Joe Biden’s presidency.

“The world scares the s— out of me right now,” Rogan said. “Right now I’m like ‘Boy, this is not good.’ This Ukraine thing is not good, everything is not good.”

Rogan added, “There’s no good solutions to the Middle East, all of it looks terrible, and the Ukraine thing looks terrible.”

Rogan explained that he is now worried there will be nuclear war, something he had previously not been concerned about.

“All it takes is one person to f-cking launch a nuke and the world changes forever, and I’ve never felt like that was a possibility in my lifetime until now,” Rogan said. “This must have been what it felt like at the beginning of World War 3, or World War 2 rather.”