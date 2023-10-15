WATCH: Hundreds Flee Texas State Fair As Shooter Goes On Rampage: Suspect Caught And Identified

A man went on a shooting rampage at a state fair in Dallas on Saturday night. Cameron Turner, 22, was the alleged shooter that was caught and identified. Three people were injured and hundreds fled the frightening scene.

The suspect was charged with three counts of aggravated assault.

The three victims, two men and one woman, had non-life threatening injuries and were in stable condition.

The panic even caused people watching the rodeo to climb the fence to flee while endangering themselves with bulls that were not secure in their pens.

Dallas police identified the suspect in Saturday night’s shooting at the State Fair of Texas that injured three people and sent hundreds of fairgoers fleeing in terror. Police apprehended 22-year-old Cameron Turner and charged him with three counts of aggravated assault after the shooter turned the family-friendly event into a chaotic scene. Fairgoers posted videos to social media that showed the frantic aftermath. A video posted on X taken from the top of the Ferris wheel shows large, panicked crowds quickly making their way toward the exit shortly after shots rang out at the fairground food court around 7:45 p.m.

The video shows a man on the ferris wheel as panic was below him. Hundreds of people were leaving the area to safety.

