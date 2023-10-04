WATCH: Fox News Gets Brutally Trolled by Conservative YouTuber Mark Dice While Covering Mass Shooting at Historically Black Morgan State University in Baltimore

As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, multiple people were shot at historically black Morgan State University in Baltimore Tuesday night.

At least five people were wounded during the shooting and police are reportedly looking for at least three shooters.

This is without question a horrific tragedy. But sometimes comic relief comes in the most unexpected of places.

Fox News was certainly on the receiving end of plenty Tuesday night. While they were covering the shooting, they got pranked by a man going by the name “Tyrone” who they thought was a student at Morgan State and a witness to the crime.

This wasn’t the case. “Tyrone” is actually a Tucker Carlson fan. He then proceeds to roast Fox News saying he and his friends watch Tucker Carlson on X since he is no longer with Fox News.

He then points out that Tucker is doing far better without the network and takes a shot at the corporate media.

Anchor Trace Gallagher was absolutely dumbfounded!

WATCH:

Relevant transcript:

Gallagher: We’ve got “Tyrone” on the phone with us now. When you say poker game what exactly transpired?

“Tyrone”: Well, first of all, we were watching, we all get together every Tuesday night and watch Tucker Carlson’s show on X. We used to watch him on Fox News but obviously he’s not there no more.

And still being the most credible guy here in America, we always get together to watch Tucker Carlson and obviously he is doing better now because he is not with Fox News. But the corporate media always controls what the teleprompter readers are able to say and now…

Gallagher: Thank you Tyrone…clearly that was not a student at Morgan State University.

It turns out “Tyrone” is actually conservative commentator and Tucker fan Mark Dice.

What an embarrassing moment for Fox News.

Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

