WATCH: Fed-Up Portuguese Drivers Take Matters into Their Own Hands After Idiot “Climate Change” Activists Block Busy Highway

Lisbon,Portugal – Now that is how you deal with moronic climate activists trying to disrupt daily lives of ordinary citizens.

The Portugal Resident reported that nine “climate change” activists from the anti-capitalist group Climáximo on Tuesday morning sat on Lisbon’s Segunda Circular highway to protest the nearby energy company Galp. Two of the idiots also hung from the cables of a bridge blocking the highway.

Fox News reported that roughly a dozen fed-up motorists then took matters into their own hands to swiftly end the “climate change” protest.

In the video below, you can see drivers honk their horns at the morons sitting in the road. Their next step is to jump out of their vehicles, roughly drag the protesters off the road, and take away their stupid banners.

The drivers proceed to dump the idiots on the sidewalk.

WATCH:

Climate activists tried to block a highway in Portugal. Drivers quickly ended it. This is how it’s done pic.twitter.com/VJKZJDWZxM — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 3, 2023

The Gateway Pundit has previously reported on somewhat similar incidents like these, including in Germany back in July.

The nine activists were arrested following the stunt. Unfortunately, Climáximo was able to stage another protest Wednesday morning according to Fox News.

One protester, Noah Zino, had the audacity to claim to SIC Noticas that they were not causing public disruption and that a climate “genocide” is taking place.

The quotes below are translated from Portuguese.

Public disorder is established when there are no services to serve people in Portugal, when there is no housing, when there is no insulation of houses. Knowing what they know, what are they going to do?

Três ativistas do movimento Climáximo realizaram esta quarta-feira um novo protesto em Lisboa, cerca de 24 horas depois da manifestação em plena hora de ponta, na 2.ª Circular. Noah Zino, um dos jovens do coletivo, não considera que estas manifestações estejam a causar a… pic.twitter.com/jrbOez7fbl — SIC Notícias (@SICNoticias) October 4, 2023

While the actions by these drivers deserve universal praise, these idiots do not seem to be learning their lessons just yet. Radical leftism is a mental disorder with no easy cure.