Washington Post Defends Transgender Pervert Who Joined Sorority at University of Wyoming to Peep on Naked College Girls

The Washington Post hates women.

Fake news WaPo defended a transgender pervert who joined the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority at the University of Wyoming so he could peep on naked college girls.

In September 2022, the Wyoming-based chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma voted to allow a 6’2 biological man who uses the name “Artemis Langford” to join the sorority.

Six of the sorority sisters filed a lawsuit claiming the transgender pervert was watching them undress.

The plaintiffs asked the court to force the sorority to define the word “woman” so they could decide who could move into a sorority house.

U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson, a Reagan appointee, dismissed the case in August, ruling that the sorority had a right to decide the definition of “woman” for itself and did not breach the housing contract by allowing Artemis Langford to move in.

The judge wrote, “This Judge may not invade Kappa Kappa Gamma’s freedom of expressive association and inject the (definition of woman) Plaintiffs urge.”

This happened despite Kappa Kappa Gamma bylaws that state “a new member shall be a woman.”

The sorority was ultimately forced to admit ‘Artemis Langford’ back in even though he is a sexual deviant and a Peeping Tom who often watches the college girls undress while erect, according to testimony.

The Washington Post painted Langford as a victim and attacked the sorority sisters.

“A 21-year-old University of Wyoming student was looking for community. Instead, she faced death threats, a federal lawsuit and an attempt to kick her out.” the Washington Post said of the 6’2″ male who sexually violates college women in their private spaces.