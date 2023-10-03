WARNING: Tucker Carlson Says “End is Near” | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories over the weekend in under 10 minutes.

“Tucker Carlson predicted Thursday that the general election will not be between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, and he’s probably right.”

The US government was proven to be behind orchestrating the January 6th riot in 2021

“House Speaker Kevin McCarthy vented publicly against members of his Republican conference Saturday after a stopgap spending bill rode Democratic support to House passage.”

“A faction within the Republican Party is reportedly considering the expulsion of Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) based on anticipated findings from an upcoming House ethics report.”

“California Gov. Gavin Newsom will appoint EMILY’s List President Laphonza Butler to fill the seat of the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein, elevating the head of a fundraising juggernaut that works to elect Democratic women who support abortion rights, according to a person familiar with the decision.” Politico reported.

Please leave your opinions/comments on these stories below, as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.